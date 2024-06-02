French Polynesia Delegation Visits Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On June 1, a delegation from Maohi Nui (French Polynesia)visited the Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of theMedia Development Agency, provided insights into how the mediaenvironment has evolved in Azerbaijan to address modern challenges highlighted the Agency's efforts in various activities aimed atadapting media practices to modern trends, enhancing the financialindependence of media entities, improving the professionalism ofjournalists, and the media literacy of the general public.

Ahmad Ismayilov outlined the“Law On Media” of the Republic ofAzerbaijan and other relevant legislative acts governing thisfield. He also emphasized the importance of journalists adhering toprofessional ethics codes and spoke about efforts to enhanceinstitutional development in Azerbaijan's media sector.

The representatives from French Polynesia expressed theirinterest in Azerbaijan's experience in media field development,including how the country supports media entities and journalistswhile fostering independent media. They also shared their views onpotential forms of cooperation in the relevant field in thefuture.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on supporting theimplementation of various projects aimed at developing the mediasector in Polynesia.