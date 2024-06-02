Angelina And Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh Hired Her Own Lawyer To Drop Father's Surname

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) superstars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh took it upon herself to change her last name.

A source close to the matter said that the 18-year-old filed to drop Pitt from her surname, which would make her name Shiloh Jolie, and hired her own attorney for the process, reports 'People' magazine.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," the source said, pointing to Jolie's allegations of an "abuse history" as part of the reason for the name change.

Shiloh filed the legal documents, accessed by 'People', to drop 'Pitt' from her last name on May 27, which was her 18th birthday.

In addition to Shiloh, Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, share five other children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Knox, and Vivienne. Two of Shiloh's siblings also appear to have removed 'Pitt' from their last name.

As per 'People', Vivienne is listed as“Vivienne Jolie” in the playbill for the Broadway show 'The Outsiders', which is produced by Jolie. Zahara, meanwhile, joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November and introduced herself there as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and requested sole physical custody of their six children. An insider said in August 2022 that their lack of connection has been "a sad situation for years”, referring to Pitt's ongoing custody battle with Jolie.

“Many times, there have been long gaps where he didn't see the kids at all," the source added of Brad Pitt.