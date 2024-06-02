Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, Tunisia collaborate on USD6.2B green hydrogen project

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabian giant ACWA Power has forged a strategic partnership with Tunisia through the signing of a memorandum of cooperation aimed at developing a landmark green hydrogen production project. This ambitious venture is poised to attract more than USD6.2 billion in private investments, reflecting a significant commitment to the advancement of energy and sustainable development initiatives. The project's first phase is set to produce an impressive 200,000 tons of green hydrogen annually, marking a considerable leap towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.



The implications of this project extend far beyond hydrogen production. A crucial component of the plan involves dramatically expanding Tunisia's capacity for renewable energy. The project is expected to increase the concentrated renewable energy capacity to approximately 12 gigawatts. This expansion is not just a quantitative enhancement; it signifies a transformative boost to the country's energy infrastructure, supporting broader environmental objectives and promoting energy security. The vision for the future phases of this project is even more ambitious, with projections indicating that green hydrogen production rates will eventually exceed 600,000 tons annually.



This collaboration between ACWA Power and Tunisia represents a profound commitment to sustainable energy solutions. By integrating advanced renewable technologies and large-scale green hydrogen production, both entities are paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future. This initiative underscores the critical importance of international cooperation in addressing global energy challenges and exemplifies how substantial private investments can drive significant advancements in renewable energy infrastructure and production capabilities.

