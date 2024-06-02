Amir Heads To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Sunday morning, heading to Abu Dhabi for a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

HH the Amir is accompanied by the Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.