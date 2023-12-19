Ukraine Reports 105 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 105 combat engagements occurred on the front lines on Monday, December 18, with units of the Ukrainian rocket forces hitting two remote mining areas and an enemy artillery piece.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 6 air strikes and 62 MLRS attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks led to civilian casualties. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the update said.

Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine overnight, using two Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All of the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.

According to the General Staff, air strikes hit the village of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.

More than 140 towns and villages in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, and east of Petropavlivka, Luhansk region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region, and east of Terny and Spirne, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 11 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and 13 more attacks near Sieverne, south of Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled 17 enemy attacks west of Novopokrovka and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.

"In the past 24 hours, air defense forces destroyed a Kh-59 guided missile. The rocket units hit two remote mining areas and an enemy artillery piece," the update said.