Chinese Official Affirms Resolve To Beef Up Partnership With Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- A Chinese official has affirmed Beijing's keenness on boosting the strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait for attaining long-term stability in the two countries.

China is ready to implement agreements that were worked out, last September, between His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the deputy chairperson of the international division in the ruling Communist Party, Li Ming, during a meeting with the State of Kuwait Ambassador to China, Jassem Al-Najem.

The Chinese official affirmed the resolve to cooperate with Kuwait at the levels of expertise swap and administrative issues within China's "belt and road initiative," as well as bolster the mutual strategic partnership for achieving long-term stability in the two countries.

For his part, Ambassador Al-Najem stated that the year 2024 would witness the 62nd anniversary of establishing the Kuwait-China diplomatic relations, affirming that since then, the two sides had maintained deep and friendly bonds and made achievements at the level of the cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, energy and cultural sectors.

This mutual cooperation has been expanding further thus beefing up the development in the two countries, the Kuwaiti envoy added.

Kuwait national vision 2035 (the development strategy) is in harmony with China's "belt and road initiative," ensuring solid bases for the cooperation, he added.

Touching on the September visit to the Asian nation by His Highness Sheikh Mishal, the Ambassador recalled that he had attended inauguration of the Asian game and held official talks with the Chinese president. Also during the visit, seven memoranda of understanding for cooperation in diverse realms had been inked. (end) mk

MENAFN15122023000071011013ID1107602565