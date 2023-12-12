Al-Ettihad Defeat Oakland City, 3-0 In FIFA Club World Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Dec 12 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettihad managed a win with a 3-0 score against Auckland City of New Zealand on Tuesday as the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup Kicks Off.

Hosted in Jeddah, the match commenced at "The Jewel", King Abdullah's Sports City, where three goals were managed in just the first-half sliding Al-Ettihad to the Second round for the journey to the final.

First goal came in the '29th minute as Romarinho Ricardo opens the score with a deflected shot bouncing over the goalkeeper before hitting the net.

Shortly after a flying side-kick in the right top corner by the French N'Golo Kante in the '34th made it clear to grasp for more.

Minutes later compatriot Karim Benzema scored following a one-two assist by Kante and Al-Shanqeeti setting a perfect touch of the ball into the net diverging his team to a comfortable second half.

Al-Ettihad granted to the second-leg on December 15 against Egypt's Al-Ahly, as the world looks forward to the 20th edition of this finale until December 22. (end)

