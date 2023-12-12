Pensioners Call For A Permanent Bonus

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Members of the National Movement United for Retirees and Pensioners carrying banners and chanting slogans gathered in front of the offices of the General Directorate of Income (DGI), of the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), located on Vía España on Tuesday, December 12.

They were demanding that a permanent bonus be established for senior citizens and await a response from the authorities.

Guillermo Cortés, a spokesperson for the retirees, said Monday in an interview with Telemetro Reporta that the permanent bonus would represent 45 million dollars a year, within the State budget a fraction of the amount allocated to perks for members of the National Assembly and their staff.











