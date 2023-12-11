Future Electronics To Host Holiday Bake Sale To Raise Money For Local Charity

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease) December 11, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is hosting its annual holiday bake sale at the Montreal Headquarters to raise money for an important cause.



The bake sale will take place on Monday, December 11th, 2023 in the Future Electronics atrium. Employees are encouraged to participate by preparing homemade baked goods and bringing them to the office. Those who wish to participate without baking can volunteer to help run the bake sale by greeting their colleagues and taking payments.



Throughout the day on Monday, employees are invited to pass by the bake sale and pick up a holiday sweet treat made by their colleagues. Each year, the bakers of Future Electronics bring a beautiful selection of holiday-themed goodies such as green and red Rice Krispie treats, along with classic cakes, cookies, and more.



All proceeds from the bake sale will be donated to the West Island Mission. This event is part of Future Electronics' annual Spirit of the Holidays initiative. Throughout December, a series of fun events are being held at the Future Electronics Montreal office to give back to employees and gather food, toys, and monetary donations for those less fortunate.



Future Electronics is looking forward to this tasty afternoon event!



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics