Seizure Of Assets Of Russian Oligarchs: Shmyhal Hopes U.S. Passes Bill Soon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hopes that the U.S. Congress will pass a bill on asset freezing as soon as possible to help rebuild Ukraine.

He wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

According to him, the Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act has been introduced in the U.S. Congress. Among its co-authors are both Democrats and Republicans.

The bill will give the U.S. Department of Justice the necessary tools to confiscate the assets of sanctioned Russian oligarchs more quickly.

"The proceeds from these assets will be transferred to Ukraine for our resilience and recovery," Shmyhal said.

"We hope that this initiative will be adopted as soon as possible. We are working to ensure that all Russian money frozen in the West, including sovereign assets, is confiscated in favor of Ukraine," the Prime Minister emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, the Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, a draft law allowing the seizure of Russian oligarchs' assets to replenish Ukraine's recovery fund, was introduced by lawmakers in the U.S. Congress.