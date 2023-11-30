Araz Valley To Produce Demining Equipment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A production of demining equipment will be carried out in Araz
Valley Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
Elshad Nuriyev, chairman of the Economic Zones Development
Agency, said this during the "Towards 0" panel speech at the first
Industrial Security Summit held in Azerbaijan.
He noted that there are currently 20 residents of Agdam
Industrial Park.
"More than 7 enterprises are expected to open here in May next
year. 6 of our residents are registered in the Araz Valley
Industrial Park."
