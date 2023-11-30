Cold Nights This Weekend As Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Strong Winds And High Sea

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: More cold nights await the country as temperatures this weekend are forecasted to reach as low as 19°C and 27°C at the highest.

A warning on strong wind and high sea was also issued by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) from today until tomorrow, December 1.



Qatar announces extension of Gaza truce for an additional day LIVE UPDATES: Humanitarian pause in Gaza extended for 7th day

Read Also

On Thursday, the wind will be in a northwesterly direction at 10-20 KT gusting to 27 KT. Meanwhile, sea heights during this day will vary from 3-5ft reaching 10ft offshore.

On Friday, the wind will be in a northwesterly direction at 10-20 KT gusting to 25 KT offshore. Sea heights will also vary from 3-6ft reaching 8ft offshore.