(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SKIN111 Elevates the Luxury Wellness Experience as the Official Wellness partner of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah





. SKIN111 will support in elevating ultra-luxury wellbeing with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, offering exceptional wellness services to guests at Talise Spa . The unparalleled wellness solutions include IV Vitamin Detox therapy and other services

Dubai – November 29th, 2023:

SKIN111 Medical & Aesthetic Clinic, a premium wellness centre chain, has been named wellness partner of Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, one of the world's most iconic hotels. The clinic has signed an agreement to provide world-class wellness services to the guests at Talise Spa, including IV vitamin detox therapy, which is designed to enhance guests' well-being.

Skin111 aims to provide Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's guests with a holistic experience of the highest standards with this partnership. Much like Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's reputation for opulent accommodations and unparalleled service, SKIN111 stands as a leader in the wellness industry, particularly as the leading IV drip provider and existing home care service provider in hotels, salons, spas, gyms, and homes. By uniting their strengths, SKIN111 will ensure that guests receive nothing short of the finest in wellness and aesthetic services.



Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Supreet Kaur, Chief Operating Officer of SKIN111 Group, said,“We are delighted to partner with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, one of the most prestigious establishments in the realm of hospitality in the world. This partnership allows us to bring our world-class IV vitamin detox therapy and wellness services to the most discerning guests, further enhancing their experience. We are excited to provide Burj Al Arab Jumeirah's guests with tailored wellness experiences that align with their desire for the best in aesthetics and hospitality.”

“The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is an iconic establishment and the hotel's steadfast commitment to delivering a world-class hospitality experience perfectly aligns with our commitment to excellence in aesthetics and wellness. As we assume the role of the wellness partner of choice for this iconic hotel, it signifies our shared commitment to ensuring the well-being of each guest remains at the forefront of their stay,” she added.

Cristina Iancu, Director of Talise Spa in Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, said,“At Talise Spa in Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, we are committed to providing our guests with the utmost relaxation, and rejuvenation. This partnership with Skin111 is a significant step towards enhancing our offerings and providing guests with a holistic experience that not only nourishes their body and soul but also empowers them to look and feel their best. With their expertise in the latest aesthetic treatments and wellness solutions, we are now able to combine the best of both worlds for our guests' benefit. We look forward to introducing our guests to the unique blend of fine spa services and advanced wellness solutions. Overall well-being is one of our top priorities, and this collaboration represents our dedication to focus on and recognize importance of health wellness in hospitality.”

SKIN111 demonstrates unique expertise in IV vitamin detox therapy in the UAE. The clinic's IV solutions are tailored to the unique needs of each guest through the scientific approach of the oligoscan; with 5 pages detailed report on the levels of vitamins, minerals and toxins in under 1 minute at the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, enhancing their health and well-being during their stay. The IV solutions provided by the clinic at the hotel will include wellness IV drips, detoxification IV drips, anti-aging IV drips, and more.



SKIN111 doctors will be available on call for the guests to address their wellness needs. Furthermore, in addition to the IV drips, SKIN111 will also provide other services for guests, including Oxygen therapy, LipoZero for body contouring, lymphatic drainage, wellness assessments utilizing Oligoscan, and an array of other offerings through the clinic's extensive homecare service team.

The SKIN111 and Burj Al Arab Jumeirah partnership, a notable partnership within SKIN111's array of collaborations in the UAE's five-star hospitality sector, represents a harmonious blend of opulence and well-being, delivering an unrivaled hospitality experience for guests seeking the epitome of luxury and wellness in a singular destination.

MENAFN29112023003092003082ID1107511322