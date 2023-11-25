-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arab Parliament Condemns Dutch Politician Irresponsible Remarks


11/25/2023 9:14:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi condemned Saturday "irresponsible" remarks made by Dutch politician Geert Wilders on the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan.
In a statement, Al-Asoumi said these remarks include a completely unacceptable rejection of the Palestinians' inalienable rights to their freedom and the establishment of their sovereign state.
He also said that the remarks are considered interference into Jordan's domestic affairs, stressing absolute solidarity with Jordan and rejection of any denial of Palestinians rights.
Such statements, noted the Arab top lawmaker, also fuel hatred and extremism, which run counter to humanitarian and moral values, calling on the Dutch Parliament and government to condemn and reject them. (end)
asm



MENAFN25112023000071011013ID1107483943

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search