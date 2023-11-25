Arab Parliament Condemns Dutch Politician Irresponsible Remarks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- President of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoumi condemned Saturday "irresponsible" remarks made by Dutch politician Geert Wilders on the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan.

In a statement, Al-Asoumi said these remarks include a completely unacceptable rejection of the Palestinians' inalienable rights to their freedom and the establishment of their sovereign state.

He also said that the remarks are considered interference into Jordan's domestic affairs, stressing absolute solidarity with Jordan and rejection of any denial of Palestinians rights.

Such statements, noted the Arab top lawmaker, also fuel hatred and extremism, which run counter to humanitarian and moral values, calling on the Dutch Parliament and government to condemn and reject them. (end)

