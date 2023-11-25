“Values That Unite Us” Were Welcomed At The“SPECA Exhibition: Regional Cooperation For Sustainable Development” (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The UN Special Economic Program for Central Asia (SPECA) week is
being held in Baku from November 20 to 24. The exhibition, covering
an area of 4,000 square meters at the Baku Expo Center, features
stands exclusively from SPECA countries. The stands feature samples
of products from public and private companies in Azerbaijan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and
Uzbekistan.
On November 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev opened the exhibition“Exhibition of SPECA Countries:
Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” at the Baku Expo
Center, organized by Azerbaijan within the framework of SPECA Week.
President Ilham Aliyev officially opened the exhibition by removing
the white cover from the installation“Values that Unite Us,"
prepared by Azerkharcha OJSC. This installation reflects the
cooperation between SPECA countries.
At the exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of SPECA, a
project specially prepared by Azerkharcha OJSC for this event
highlights the common cultural, economic, political, friendly, and
fraternal ties that unite the peoples of Azerbaijan and Central
Asia in friendship. Combining contemporary and traditional art,
this installation depicts nine ancient carpet patterns used in the
carpet weaving art of Central Asian tribes. This product includes
the "Lake Zeyva" pattern, "Givrim" pattern, "Kash" pattern,
"Dishlipare" pattern, "Shirvan" bush, "Buynuz" pattern, "Bird"
pattern, "Zagli" flower, "Kilim" flower, etc. All these nine carpet
patterns are firmly connected with threads of different colors as
symbols of our ancient roots, traditions, and spiritual ties-the
values that unite us. In order to survive, it is important for them
not only to preserve old traditions but also to develop and keep up
with the times. The art of carpet weaving is constantly changing
and developing along with modernity while preserving ancient
traditions, patterns, and secrets of weaving. In this respect, the
idea of this installation is in line with the SPECA exhibition,
whose guiding principle is sustainable development. The
3.5-meter-high installation“The Values That Unite Us” is purple, a
symbol of wealth, reliability, and elegance, considered very rare
in nature, unique, and even sacred.
The“Architect of the State” collection, dedicated to the
immortal and blessed memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, was
also demonstrated to the exhibition participants. A unique
triptych, an encyclopedic commemorative carpet composition, was
also presented. The co-authors of the project, implemented by the
Ministry of Economy and Azerkhalcha OJSC, were Honored Artist Emin
Mammedov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerkhalcha OJSC,
and Honored Artist Rashad Alekbarov, and the performers were the
creative team of Azerkhalcha.
The "Heydar Aliyev 100" carpet, a joint project of Azerkhalcha
OJSC and Jan Azerbaijan LLC, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of
national leader Heydar Aliyev, was once again presented to local
and foreign guests at the exhibition.
Among the other carpets on exhibit are four from the Azerkhalcha
OJSC collection titled "A New Look at Karabakh Carpets," which are
dedicated to the 44-day Patriotic War, our glorious victory. The
Azerkhalcha OJSC creative team assisted in the creation of new
Karabakh carpets based on the ideas of the republic's honored
artist, Rashad Alekperov. The "Gasimushagi" carpet from the
Karabakh carpet weaving school was included in the collection in
four distinct colors and a design suitable for modern tastes and
decor. A total of 44 carpets with an area of 4 square meters each
and four colors were woven.
