Qatar Security Patrol To Help Owners Retrieve Lost Falcons

Doha, Qatar: Owners can retrieve their lost falcons through a service offered by the General Directorate of Industrial Security at the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry stated that it would assist the owners in retrieving their falcons by allowing them to enter the industrial cities with the help of security patrol.

In a statement, the Ministry listed hotline numbers where owners can seek assistance.

"The competent authorities urge everyone to cooperate with the authorities and to contact on the hotline numbers for the assistance to avoid legal accountability," it stated.

The hotline numbers in the following cities are mentioned below.

Ras Laffan: 40146555 and 40146444

Dukhan: 40141000 and 40142400

Mesaieed: 40138645 and 40138644