Precious Metals Trading Made Clear: An Octa Guide

Safe-haven assets. Precious metals, especially gold, are often considered safe havens during economic downturns, offering stability and a hedge against inflation.



High liquidity. The market provides high liquidity, ensuring ease in executing trades due to substantial trading volumes, with gold and silver frequently taking centre stage.

Diverse trading options. Traders can engage via various mediums, such as spot trading, futures contracts, ETFs, and CFDs.





Individual investors. They buy and sell metals, speculating on price changes or using them to create their long-term investment portfolios.



Central banks. They trade and hold precious metals, especially gold, as a reserve asset to stabilise their currency and economy. By holding vast reserves of gold, they influence market dynamics and stability.



Mining companies. By extracting and introducing new supply, they directly impact the availability of precious metals.



Industry and manufacturing. Companies engage in trading to secure raw materials for production in sectors like electronics, healthcare, automobiles, and jewellery. Their demand patterns influence price fluctuations.

Hedge funds and institutional investors. They manage large portfolios, seeking to profit from short-term and long-term price movements.





Macroeconomic indicators. Inflation rates, currency values, and interest rates.



Global events. Geopolitical tensions, economic crises, and wars. In uncertain times, metals, especially gold, witness increased demand.



Supply and demand. Dictated by mining outputs, industrial usage, and investment demand.

Currency strength. Especially the US Dollar, to which precious metals often have an inverse correlation.





Physical metals. Directly owning bars, coins, or jewellery.



Spot contracts. Engaging in immediate buying or selling of metal, focusing primarily on real-time prices.



Futures contracts. Obligations to buy or sell a specified amount of metal at a predetermined price at a designated future date.



Mining stocks. Equity in companies extracting the metals.

ETFs and CFDs: Enable traders to engage in the markets without owning the physical metal, alleviating storage and security issues.





Gold. A universal store of value, gold is perceived as a hedge against economic uncertainties, inflation, and geopolitical risks. It's the go-to asset during financial crises.



Silver. Beyond its monetary and investment value, silver is prized for its industrial applications due to its conductivity, malleability, and reflectivity.



Platinum. Valued for its rarity and industrial applications, particularly in autocatalysts.

Palladium. Primarily an industrial metal with strong demand from the automotive sector. In purely physical terms, palladium is considered the rarest precious metal on the planet.





Market risk. Global events, economic downturns, or innovations affecting industrial demand can sway prices.



Physical storage. Owning tangible metals involves risks of theft or damage.

Currency fluctuations. International precious metals prices are usually denominated in U.S. dollars, making exchange rate dynamics an important consideration.





Economic health. Precious metals, especially gold, tend to thrive during economic downturns.



Inflation. As real rates go negative, gold becomes more attractive.



Geopolitical tensions. Wars, territorial disputes, or international sanctions can drive investors towards the stability of gold.

Supply constraints. Mining disruptions, whether due to geopolitical issues, environmental concerns, or operational challenges, can cause prices to surge.





Gold ETFs: Over 100 globally, with the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) being the largest.



Silver ETFs: Roughly 50 globally, with iShares Silver Trust (SLV) being the most prominent.



Platinum and Palladium ETFs: Fewer in number, but notable ones include Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) and Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

Other instruments include mutual funds, futures contracts, options, and physical bullion.





Gold: The average daily trading volume on the LBMA OTC market alone is over $50 billion.



Silver: Daily trading volumes on the LBMA are around $5 billion.

Platinum and Palladium: Combined daily trading volumes on the LBMA amount to approximately $2 billion.





Gold. Over 4,000 tons of gold are consumed annually, with the jewellery sector leading, followed by technological applications, investments, and central banks.



Silver. At about 1,000 million ounces yearly, its consumption is spread across industrial uses, jewellery, silverware, and coins.



Platinum. About 250 tons, with autocatalysts, jewellery, and industrial applications being major consumers.

Palladium. Approximately 10 million ounces, predominantly consumed by the automotive sector.





Hedge against inflation. Precious metals, especially gold, often retain value even during economic downturns.

Liquidity. Major metals like gold and silver can be easily traded, ensuring smooth transactions.

Portfolio diversification. Introducing metals to one's portfolio can offer stability amidst volatile markets. Historical value. Precious metals have been valued for millennia, offering a tangible investment option.



Storage costs. Physical metals need secure storage, incurring additional expenses.

Price volatility. While generally stable, external factors can lead to sudden price changes. No yield. Unlike other safe-haven assets (like bonds), precious metals do not yield any interest or dividends.

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts.

