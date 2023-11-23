Israel-Hamas War Day 49: Four-Day Truce To Start Today, 13 Hostages To Be Freed In First Batch. 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war: A tentative truce between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday (24 November) as the war enters its 49th day in the Gaza Strip. Both sides have agreed to a four-day ceasefire in which civilian hostages and Palestinian prisoners will be freed later in the afternoon conflict between Israel and Hamas began after the latter attacked the former's soil on 7th October in which thousands of Israelis were killed. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip on 7 October. Hamas terrorists seized about 240 hostages during the assault when they surged across Gaza's militarised border into southern Israel to kill around 1,200 people, mostly civilians who were massacred at their homes and a music festival amid brutal atrocities. Since then, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched an attack on Gaza to annihilate Hamas from the region war Day 49: Here are 10 latest updates about the conflictEgypt said 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered daily to Gaza during the truce period. Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce at 10:30 am (IST) on Friday awaits Israel-Hamas deal: What does it mean and does it herald end of war?Under the truce deal, 50 hostages are supposed to be freed in stages, in exchange for the release of what Hamas said would be 150 Palestinian prisoners. Women and children would be released first, and Israel said the truce would be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed military reveals bunker of Hamas militants underneath Shifa HospitalUS President Joe Biden, vacationing in the Massachusetts island of Nantucket for the Thanksgiving holiday, said he was keeping his \"fingers crossed\" that a 3-year-old American girl would be among those released first war: A pause is welcome but sustainable peace is a mustAhead of the ceasefire, fighting continued at even greater than normal intensity, with Israeli jets hitting more than 300 targets and troops engaged in heavy fighting around Jabalia refugee camp north of Gaza City Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah. Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike agrees to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire with HamasIDF has detained Al-Shifa hospital chief in Gaza. The hospital director was held for questioning following \"evidence showing that Shifa Hospital, under his direct management, served as a Hamas command and control centre\", the Israeli military said in a statement Palestinian Red Crescent has joined forces with the United Nations to evacuate a further 190 wounded and sick people, their companions, and medical staff from Al-Shifa to other hospitals in southern Gaza Hamas-run government in Gaza says nearly 15,000 people have been killed since the Israeli military campaign began, most of them women and children least 27 people had been killed and 93 more injured in an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza, a Palestinian doctor said. The strike hit a UN-run school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, the doctor at a hospital in the camp said police raided the homes of members and supporters of Hamas and another Palestinian organisation which are banned in the country. Around 500 members of the security forces led the operation, with 13 places searched in the capital Berlin, the interior ministry said.

MENAFN23112023007365015876ID1107480019