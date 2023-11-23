-->


Chinese Association Representatives For International Economic Cooperation Visit Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park


11/23/2023 7:17:56 AM

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On November 22, the management of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) held a meeting with the delegation led by the representative of the China International Economic Cooperation Association in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.

The guests were informed about the industrial parks under the management of EZDA, the favourable business opportunities created here for entrepreneurs, and the presentation of the agency.

Within the framework of the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of establishing mutual cooperation in various fields of economy and industry and implementing joint projects, and Chinese companies were invited to take advantage of the available favourable investment opportunities in industrial zones, especially in industrial parks created in areas freed from occupation.

In the end, the guests were introduced to the work done in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. They got acquainted with the activities of residents (companies) of the Industrial Park, Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co."Ceramic Tiles LLC and the polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (YSPE) production facilities of SOCAR Polymer LLC.

