Chinese Association Representatives For International Economic Cooperation Visit Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
On November 22, the management of the Economic Zones Development
Agency (EZDA) held a meeting with the delegation led by the
representative of the China International Economic Cooperation
Association in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
The guests were informed about the industrial parks under the
management of EZDA, the favourable business opportunities created
here for entrepreneurs, and the presentation of the agency.
Within the framework of the meeting, the parties discussed the
possibilities of establishing mutual cooperation in various fields
of economy and industry and implementing joint projects, and
Chinese companies were invited to take advantage of the available
favourable investment opportunities in industrial zones, especially
in industrial parks created in areas freed from occupation.
In the end, the guests were introduced to the work done in the
Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park. They got acquainted with the
activities of residents (companies) of the Industrial Park,
Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co."Ceramic Tiles LLC and the
polypropylene (PP) and high-density polyethylene (YSPE) production
facilities of SOCAR Polymer LLC.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107477288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.