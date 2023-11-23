QICDRC Visits Various Courts In Shanghai And Hong Kong

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A team from the Qatar International Court and Dispute Resolution Centre (QICDRC) led by The Rt. Hon. The Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd, President of the Court, alongside CEO Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, visited various institutions in Shanghai and Hong Kong including the Shanghai High People's Court, Shanghai Financial Court, Hong Kong Final Court of Appeal and the Hong Kong High Court.

This initiative stands as a testament to QICDRC's commitment to nurturing partnerships and exploring collaborative efforts with courts, educational institutions, and arbitration and mediation centres across the globe.

The visit served as an opportune moment for QICDRC to evaluate state-of-the-art technologies that promise to elevate and evolve its operational landscape and cultivate legal connections while discovering avenues for shared cooperation and growth.

Expressing enthusiasm, the CEO of QICDRC, Faisal Rashid Al Sahouti, highlighted the significance of the journey, stating,“Our visit to Shanghai and Hong Kong symbolises our dedication to fostering legal relationships and exploring joint opportunities.

Meeting with various legal entities and universities in these dynamic cities has not only strengthened our global network but also opened avenues for meaningful connections.

This journey is not just about legal diplomacy; it's about embracing technological advancements that propel our Court into a future of innovation and efficiency.”

By cultivating strong ties with legal counterparts, the QICDRC not only reinforces its presence within the international legal landscape but also creates opportunities for meaningful exchanges of knowledge, expertise, and best practices. These connections serve as the foundation for a robust

and interconnected legal framework, laying the groundwork for efficient dispute resolution and legal cooperation on a global scale.