(MENAFN- 3BL) In the digital age, protecting data and critical business systems is not only paramount, but a non-negotiable for many organizations. Lenovo's Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) most recent milestone of earning its ISO 27001:2022 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification for the Isolated Computing Environment (ICE) Lab in Morrisville, North Carolina, where ThinkSystem, ThinkEdge, ThinkAgile and CSP ecosystem firmware and software are securely stored, built, and signed underscores the company's commitment to providing secure solutions and products to businesses of all sizes. The certification was achieved in record time and with 100% compliance. The company's clean audit results are a testament to the best-in-class security practices implemented and adhered to.

Implementing a strong security culture is a continuous task, not an isolated one. As the amount of data businesses hold continues to grow exponentially, propelled further by increased adoption of AI and analytics, security capabilities must expand in conjunction. And with a greater emphasis on security solutions rather than just products, combined with difficulties finding the right security personnel, organizations are looking to unified, autonomous solutions to empower them to safeguard their data.

Lenovo ISG's ISO 27001:2022 ISMS certification demonstrates that the people, processes and technologies that process protected data address stringent security controls such as threat intelligence, physical security monitoring, data leakage prevention, and secure coding, to name a few.

What is ISO 27001:2022?

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for managing information security. Certification provides evidence that an organization manages information security appropriately and adheres to the strict guidelines.

ISO 27001:2022 is the latest version of the standard released in 2022, reflecting more rigorous requirements and more modern information security concerns compared to the prior version released in 2013.

Prioritizing Smarter Security

Today, information security management is a crucial part of any organization. Without it, you risk lost revenue and damaged customer trust. Customers utilizing Lenovo ISG's ISO 27001-certified solutions better position their businesses to protect the integrity of critical information.

The newly achieved certification provides customers with peace of mind, knowing that Lenovo's products and services improve information security, protect the confidentiality of information and mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Looking Ahead

Security is a journey, not a destination. Lenovo is committed to making that journey as seamless as possible by helping customers unlock the value from their data with secure products and services while also being the most trusted partner for organizations of all sizes. Visit to learn more.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .