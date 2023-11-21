EU Development Ministers Call For Humanitarian Aid Access To The Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- EU development ministers called for ensuring unimpeded humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

"They stressed the need to ensure humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip," said an EU statement released after the meeting this evening.

Over a working lunch, the ministers exchanged views on engagement in complex environments in Africa. The discussion focused on the emerging "belt of instability" from the Gulf of Guinea to the Indian Ocean, with a specific emphasis on the Sahel, aiming to work towards a common understanding of the challenges in those environments.

The ministers also touched upon the situation in the Horn of Africa, which is marked by acute insecurity and significant humanitarian needs with on-going conflicts in Sudan and Somalia.

Humanitarian needs in Ethiopia also remain high due to the effects of climate events, conflicts and intercommunal violence, and disease outbreaks, said the statement.

The ministers were briefed about the situation in Ukraine. Pilar Cancela Rodriguez - State Secretary for International Cooperation of Spain - chairing the meeting on behalf of High Representative Josep Borrell, provided an update on the state of play of EU support to the reconstruction of Ukraine. Spain currently holds the EU Presidency.

Finally, the ministers held an informal exchange via videoconference with World Bank President Ajay Banga which provided an opportunity to focus on his strategic vision and ambitions for the World Bank. (end)

