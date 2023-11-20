Khasawneh, UAE Investment Minister Discuss Joint Economic Ventures

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met on Monday with UAE Minister of Investment Mohammed Suwaidi over the investment projects signed during His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visit to the UAE.



Khasawneh and Suwaidi discussed steps to complete the implementation of a number of projects with a value of $5.5 billion, including the joint operation of the Aqaba Port between the Aqaba Development Company and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, a railway project to connect mining areas in the Kingdom with Aqaba Port, a road connecting the Aqaba Port to Al Karama border crossing with Iraq.

He also underlined the "deep-rooted" bilateral relations under the leadership of His Majesty and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh underlined the importance of the projects in developing relations and economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, Suwaidi reiterated commitment to actively implement the agreements, adding that there are projects that Abu Dhabi Holding is currently considering to be added to the package of joint economic ventures on list of implementation.



Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernisation Nasser Shraideh, Minister of Investment Kholoud Saqqaf, and President of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Nayef Fayez attended the meeting.



