Iran strongly denounces Israel’s deadly attacks at UN school in Gaza

(MENAFN) Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson has strongly condemned the brutal and atrocious massacre of Palestinian citizens in the recent attacks on the UN-operated "al-Fakhoura" school in the Jabalia refugee camp.



Nasser Kanaani attributed these heinous acts to the Zionist regime, denouncing it as an entity involved in the "child-killing."



He emphasized the regrettable fact that the Zionist regime continues to commit new war crimes and mass killings due to the lack of action by countries worldwide and international bodies in the face of the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.



“The Israeli forces continue to particularly target Palestinian citizens including women and children, within their homes, residences, and temporary shelters for refugees,” Kanaani said.



The spokesperson issued a call for unified global action, emphasizing the pressing necessity for Islamic countries to take decisive measures against the explicit genocide and crimes perpetrated by the Israeli regime.



This appeal stemmed from the ongoing oppression and vulnerability experienced by the Palestinian people amid escalating violence.



He urged the international community to promptly and firmly address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza.



The plea follows a recent attack on the "al-Fakhoura" school in northern Gaza, resulting in the reported death of at least 50 individuals, as confirmed by an official from the Gaza health ministry.

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107457892