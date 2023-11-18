Lebanese Resistance Shoots Down Israeli Occupation Drone - Agency

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's resistance groups shot down Saturday an Israeli occupation forces combat drone, over Galilee Panhandle in the occupied Palestine territories, said the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The agency quoted the resistance as confirming that the drone was shot down by a surface-to-air missile launched by its members earlier today, noting that its wreckage was seen falling over Galilee Panhandle.

In a related context, NNA reported that Israeli occupation army Saturday targeted Nabatieh, for the first time since the July 2006 war, by launching a drone that fired two missiles towards an aluminum factory, where civil defense teams alongside paramedics worked to extinguish the fire that broke out there.

On Friday, the resistance has done intense operations, in which they targeted military sites of Israeli occupation soldiers. (end)

