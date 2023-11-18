Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, the Lithuanian side handed over a new military aid shipment to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Lithuanian National Defence Ministry on the social media platform , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Lithuania will stand firm on its commitments to support Ukraine and today handed over a new shipment of the military aid to Ukraine,” the report states.

According to the ministry, the new package includes power generators and field rations that“will contribute to Ukraine's urgent support needs on the battlefield, especially during the cold season.”

A reminder that, on November 10, 2023, Lithuania's National Defence Ministry announced that they had

transferred the NASAMS launchers

together with necessary equipment to Ukraine.