Ukraine Reports 72 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seventy-two combat clashes took place between Ukraine's defense forces and Russian invaders in different sectors of the front in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 12 missile strikes and 47 air strikes and carried out 38 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the post said.

The enemy launched air strikes on Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region, Dyliivka, Marinka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, as well as Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the operational situation remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions and increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted assault operations outside Synkivka and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy carried out assaults near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks. Also, Ukraine's defense forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, the enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka, but Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Offensive actions by the occupiers east of Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks there.

On the Marinka axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks near Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults outside Robotyne and to the west of Verbove, where Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks.

At the same time, Ukraine's defense forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops and depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers are engaged in counter-battery warfare, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

"Throughout the day, the aircraft of the defense forces carried out two strikes on areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the rocket forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, six artillery pieces, two command centers and two ammunition depots of the enemy," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine