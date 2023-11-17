Kazakhstan Preparing Programs To Boost Funding For Projects Within Middle Corridor - Official (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Kazakhstan is
preparing programs aimed at increasing funding for projects within
the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle
Corridor), Deputy Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan
Bauyrzhan Kudaibergenov on the sidelines of the second Baku Forum
on Sustainable Development told Trend .
"In light of recent geopolitical events, the Middle Corridor's
importance is growing." As a result, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are
betting big on the Middle Corridor. For our part, we are attempting
to raise funds and provide the groundwork for the Middle Corridor.
"We are now preparing programs aimed at increasing funding and
attracting investments in infrastructure project implementation
within the framework of TITR," he stated.
According to him, work is underway to enlarge the Caspian water
port of Kuryk, increase infrastructure, and create highways from
the Chinese border to the port of Kuryk, via which commodities
would be transported across the water to Azerbaijan, and then to
Georgia, Türkiye, and Europe.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor.
The route begins in China and travels through Central Asian
countries including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It
then flows past the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey on
its way to Europe.
The Middle Corridor provides a land route connecting eastern
Asia, particularly China, to Europe, skipping lengthier sea
routes.
