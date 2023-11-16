Report states American pupil leaves foreign languages

(MENAFN) A new report from the Modern Language Association (MLA) has brought attention to a concerning trend in American higher education - a significant drop in enrollment in foreign language courses, with the numbers reaching their lowest point in more than two decades. According to the report released on Wednesday, enrollment in language courses other than English at United States colleges and universities experienced a staggering decline of nearly 17 percent between 2016 and 2021. This decline, the largest on record, particularly affected German and French courses, leaving overall enrollment in such classes at around 1.18 million, the lowest since 1998.



The study reveals a continued downward trajectory in foreign language study on American campuses, a trend that has been ongoing since enrollment peaked at nearly 1.7 million in 2009.



Over the past decade, foreign language enrollment has slid nearly 30 percent, as colleges increasingly prioritize science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programs.



Concurrently, non-STEM programs have been trimmed, resulting in a diminished emphasis on language studies.



MLA Executive Director Paula Krebs expressed concern about the devaluation of language studies, emphasizing the growing interconnectedness of the world and the increasing importance of knowledge in languages other than English. The report highlights a critical need for a broader, more holistic education that includes proficiency in foreign languages, given the global nature of contemporary society.



The decline in foreign language programs is further evidenced by an 8.2 percent reduction in the number of college-level foreign language programs in the United States between 2016 and 2021, resulting in the elimination of nearly 1,000 courses. German, French, and Chinese programs have been particularly affected, with German classes experiencing a nearly 34 percent drop and French courses declining by 23 percent. Despite an 18 percent decrease in enrollment, Spanish remains the leading foreign language by volume.



However, the report notes exceptions to this trend, with Korean, American Sign Language (ASL), and Biblical Hebrew experiencing increased enrollment. The MLA attributes the 38 percent surge in Korean language course enrollment to the influence of pop culture, particularly the popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas among students. This dynamic shift in language preferences underlines the evolving landscape of language education in the United States.



