Serbia Aims To Boost Gas Imports From Azerbaijan In Future Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Serbia hopes for
increasing the volume of gas imports from Azerbaijan in the future,
said Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Djedovic
Handanovic, as she visited Baku, Trend reports.
The announcement was made at a ceremony of signing documents on
natural gas supplies.
The minister highlighted the evolving stage of bilateral
economic cooperation between the two countries. She emphasized the
significance of the upcoming Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector,
through which Azerbaijani gas will be supplied to Serbia. Dubravka
Djedovic Handanovic expressed that this collaboration aims to
diversify Serbia's supply sources and strengthen its role as a
transit country.
The signed contract outlines the transportation of up to 400
million cubic meters of gas in the next year, with hopes for
increased volumes in the subsequent years.
Notably, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the
State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Srbijagas,
along with a Gas Sales Agreement. The memorandum also explores the
potential for supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Serbia,
cooperation on gas storage facilities, and exploring the potential
for participation in the company's gas trading operations and the
construction of natural gas power plants.
Azerbaijan commenced gas transportation to Europe through the
Southern Gas Corridor on December 31, 2020, facilitating gas
movement from the Caspian Sea region to European nations via
Georgia and Türkiye.
In July 2022, Azerbaijan and the EU agreed to double the gas
supplies via the Southern Gas Corridor from the current 10 billion
cubic meters to 20 billion cubic meters by 2027.
