Elastography Imaging Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global elastography imaging market revenue was around US$ 3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Elastography is a medical procedure used to examine the muscles' elastic characteristics and stiffness. Its primary objective is to identify the tissue's hardness or softness to provide diagnostic details about the presence or progression of a disease. The most popular methods for producing both an anatomical image and a stiffness map for comparison are magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The elderly population expansion, the rising use of technologically improved elastography imaging instruments for illness detection, and rising R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical firms all contribute to the market's expansion.

Increase in the cases of chronic liver illnesses and breast cancer will fuel the market expansion.

Technological developments in the medical field and an increase in government funding programs for cancer research. Such, these factors boost the market growth.

The high cost of elastography imaging and the unfavorable reimbursement environment may hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The rise in patient use of diagnostic treatments and the increased diagnostic device developments and expanded elastography imaging device demand benefits the market. Modern ultrasound technology, including magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasonic elastography imaging, has several advantageous features. The use of such devices also eliminates the need to take the patient to radiology facilities, which would raise the risk of cross-infections, and enables the examination. The ability to share images via social media and other internet platforms is another significant benefit of modern technology, making telemedicine a potential aid to local medical staff.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the largest share and it is projected that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. Widespread use of technologically sophisticated imaging systems, growth in healthcare spending, the existence of significant important players in the nation, and the tactics these companies use for their product development. Such, these factors boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global elastography imaging market are:

Fujifilm Corporation

Esaote SpA

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co

General Electric

Clarius Mobile Health

Canon Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Hologic Inc

Hitachi Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global elastography imaging market segmentation focuses on End User, Modality, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic labs

Maternity Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Segmentation based on Modality

Magnetic Resonance Elastography

Ultrasound Elastography Imaging

o Shear-Wave Elastography

o Strain Elastography

o 1D transient Elastography

Segmentation based on Application

Radiology/General Imaging

Cardiology

Obstetrics/Gynecology

Urology

Vascular

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

