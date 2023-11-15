Elastography Imaging Market Size, Outlook, Prominent Players, Share, Revenue, And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The global elastography imaging market revenue was around US$ 3.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Elastography is a medical procedure used to examine the muscles' elastic characteristics and stiffness. Its primary objective is to identify the tissue's hardness or softness to provide diagnostic details about the presence or progression of a disease. The most popular methods for producing both an anatomical image and a stiffness map for comparison are magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The elderly population expansion, the rising use of technologically improved elastography imaging instruments for illness detection, and rising R&D expenditures by pharmaceutical firms all contribute to the market's expansion.
Increase in the cases of chronic liver illnesses and breast cancer will fuel the market expansion.
Technological developments in the medical field and an increase in government funding programs for cancer research. Such, these factors boost the market growth.
The high cost of elastography imaging and the unfavorable reimbursement environment may hamper the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. The rise in patient use of diagnostic treatments and the increased diagnostic device developments and expanded elastography imaging device demand benefits the market. Modern ultrasound technology, including magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasonic elastography imaging, has several advantageous features. The use of such devices also eliminates the need to take the patient to radiology facilities, which would raise the risk of cross-infections, and enables the examination. The ability to share images via social media and other internet platforms is another significant benefit of modern technology, making telemedicine a potential aid to local medical staff.
Regional Insights
North America dominated the market in terms of the largest share and it is projected that it will continue to hold this position during the forecast period. Widespread use of technologically sophisticated imaging systems, growth in healthcare spending, the existence of significant important players in the nation, and the tactics these companies use for their product development. Such, these factors boost the market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global elastography imaging market are:
Fujifilm Corporation
Esaote SpA
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co
General Electric
Clarius Mobile Health
Canon Inc
Siemens Healthineers
Koninklijke Philips N.V
Hologic Inc
Hitachi Ltd
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global elastography imaging market segmentation focuses on End User, Modality, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on End User
Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic labs
Maternity Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Segmentation based on Modality
Magnetic Resonance Elastography
Ultrasound Elastography Imaging
o Shear-Wave Elastography
o Strain Elastography
o 1D transient Elastography
Segmentation based on Application
Radiology/General Imaging
Cardiology
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Urology
Vascular
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
