MES Indian School Wins Overall Championship In 28Th Sirat-Un -Nabi Elocution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: MES Indian School won the overall championship in the 28th Sirat-un -Nabi Elocution and 25th Holy Quran Recitation competitions.

The event was held at MES Indian School as part of promoting national identity and religious values among the students. As many as sixty-four participants from sixteen expatriate schools participated in the events.

In the junior category of the Recitation Competition, Mohd Umair Mujeeb of MES Indian School won the first prize. Mohd Talha Shaikh of MESIS and Firas Mahammad of Ideal Indian School secured the second and third prizes respectively.

In the senior category, Abdul Rahman of MES Indian School won the first prize while Aftab Ahmed of Ideal Indian School and Raed Abdul Nasar Noble International School secured the second and third prizes respectively.

In the junior category of the Elocution Competition, Aaesha Fathima Basheer of MES Indian School bagged the first prize while Alham Fathima of DPSMIS and Sahla Fathima of Bhavan's Public School secured the second and third prizes respectively.

In the senior category of the elocution competition, Onaisa Rashid of MES Indian School bagged the first prize while Aysha Siddiqa of Shantiniketan Indian School and Fathima Ikra Ashkaf of Birla Public School secured second and third prizes respectively.

Speaking on the occasion President, Oryx Universal College (Liverpool John Moores University) Qatar Azmy Ameer appreciated the commendable initiatives of the school in inculcating the Islamic values and ideals among the young minds that are the future pillars of the modern society.