Erdogan: No Power Will Be Obstacle To Building Century Of Turkiye And Achieving Our Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No power will be an obstacle to the construction of the century of Turkey and the achievement of the century-long goals of our people.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this while visiting the Anitkabir on the 85th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's death, Azernews reports.

"Dear Atatürk, on the 85th anniversary of your death, we once again remember you and your comrades-in-arms, our sons who were martyred for our motherland, and our veterans who shed their blood for the same ideology.

As we have done for 21 years, we are working hard today to make our republic, which we have left the first century behind with great pride and entered the second century, victorious.

We are doing our best to develop the Republic of Turkey, which is the hope of the oppressed, the someone of destitute, and the pride of its citizens. No power will be an obstacle to the construction of the century of Turkey and the achievement of the goals of our people. May your soul be happy!", he said.