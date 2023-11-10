Erdogan: No Power Will Be Obstacle To Building Century Of Turkiye And Achieving Our Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) No power will be an obstacle to the construction of the century
of Turkey and the achievement of the century-long goals of our
people.
President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this while
visiting the Anitkabir on the 85th anniversary of Mustafa Kemal
Atatürk's death, Azernews reports.
"Dear Atatürk, on the 85th anniversary of your death, we once
again remember you and your comrades-in-arms, our sons who were
martyred for our motherland, and our veterans who shed their blood
for the same ideology.
As we have done for 21 years, we are working hard today to make
our republic, which we have left the first century behind with
great pride and entered the second century, victorious.
We are doing our best to develop the Republic of Turkey, which
is the hope of the oppressed, the someone of destitute, and the
pride of its citizens. No power will be an obstacle to the
construction of the century of Turkey and the achievement of the
goals of our people. May your soul be happy!", he said.
