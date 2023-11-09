Kuwait Karate Team Wins 5 Medals In Asian Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Fahad Shafaqa

KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Karate National Team won five medals -- one gold, two silver, and two bronze -- in the Asian Junior and youth Championship, which concluded Thursday in Kazakhstan, said Head of Kuwaiti Karate Federation Fayez Al-Daihani.

In a statement to KUNA, Al-Daihani said that all the medals won by the team in the seven-day tournament were in the martial arts category, as player Musa Al-Mutairi was crowned with the gold medal after achieving first place in the under 61 kilogram competition.

Players Sami Al-Ibrahim and Fahd Al-Azmi won silver medals after coming in second place in the under 57 kg and over 70 kg competitions, added Al-Daihani, while players Haidar Hashem and Jassim Bafaqeer won bronze after reaching the semi-finals in the over 84 kg and under 52 kg competitions.

Al-Daihani stressed that the federation pays great attention to national team players and include them in major tournaments to help hone their skills and further develop them, in order to achieve distinguished results in international, continental and regional sport forums.

Al-Daihani concluded by praising the Kuwaiti national team's performance and achievements in the tournament. (end)

