Objection Filed Against Hangars For Swiss F-35 Fighter Jets

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "It has to be said that the applicable procedure has not yet been followed," said the regional community association of Broye (Communauté régionale de la Broye) in a press release issued on Friday. It deplores the fact that the Federal Department of Defence has put its construction project out to tender while the procedure for amending the military sectoral plan has not yet begun.

This procedure must, among other things, produce an environmental impact assessment of the new aircraft and examine the noise they will generate. It also involves consultation with the people, municipalities and cantons concerned. The local stakeholders stressed their desire to be involved in the procedure as "partners", rather than being "presented with a fait accompli".

Preserving citizens' rights

The association states that it is aware of "the economic importance of the Payerne military airfield for the region, particularly in terms of employment" and that it is not opposed to the development of its activities. However, it is keen to "ensure that procedures are respected (...) in order to preserve the rights of the citizens of the region".

A number of local authorities in the region also support this pre-emptive opposition.

