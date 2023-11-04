46 Journalists Killed In Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov 4 (Petra) -- Forty-six journalists were killed since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, the government media office in Gaza confirmed Saturday.The Committee to Protect Journalists said that the Israeli war is the deadliest for journalists covering conflicts in hot spots, including assassinations and targeting of them and their families, the most recent of which was an attack against Palestine Radio and Television correspondent Mohammad Abu Hatab and his family.The committee said Israel deliberately targeted journalists who report the genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza and conflicts beyond, referring to the killing of a journalist and the injury of three others in southern Lebanon last month.