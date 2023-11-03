Pakistani Pharmaceutical Companies Interested In Establishing Pharmaceutical Production In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On November 2, the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) held a meeting with a delegation led by Saeed Nadem Ahmed, CEO of Searl, a pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, and Yusif Asif, CEO of Mercury ME DMCC, Azernews reports.

EZDA said that Elkiyar Ziyadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of IZIA, informed the delegation about existing industrial parks in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created for entrepreneurs, and applied tax and customs concessions. Besides, a presentation of industrial zones was held.

At the meeting, the chief executive officer of Searl Company, Said Nadem Ahmed, pointed out that he is interested in establishing a pharmaceutical production enterprise by taking advantage of the business opportunities created for investors in the Pirallahi Industrial Park.

In the end, opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, and questions were answered.