Pakistani Pharmaceutical Companies Interested In Establishing Pharmaceutical Production In Azerbaijan

On November 2, the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) held
a meeting with a delegation led by Saeed Nadem Ahmed, CEO of Searl,
a pharmaceutical company in Pakistan, and Yusif Asif, CEO of
Mercury ME DMCC, Azernews reports.
EZDA said that Elkiyar Ziyadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of
Directors of IZIA, informed the delegation about existing
industrial parks in Azerbaijan, investment opportunities created
for entrepreneurs, and applied tax and customs concessions.
Besides, a presentation of industrial zones was held.
At the meeting, the chief executive officer of Searl Company,
Said Nadem Ahmed, pointed out that he is interested in establishing
a pharmaceutical production enterprise by taking advantage of the
business opportunities created for investors in the Pirallahi
Industrial Park.
In the end, opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual
interest, and questions were answered.
