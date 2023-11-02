Next Generation Take Centre Stage On Day Two Of Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 2nd November, 2023 (WAM) - The second day of the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival provided a glimpse of the sport's future as competitions across the Junior, Teen, and Youth categories took centre stage inside the UAE capital's Mubadala Arena as part of the 15th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

With nine mats laid out inside the venue, Abu Dhabi once again proved an ideal host for such a well-supported international jiu-jitsu event, with enthusiastic fans passionately cheering on their friends, family, and favourite athletes.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, called the two-day Festival a“global carnival par excellence”.

“Allocating the first two days of the Abu Dhabi World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship to the Festival competitions underscores the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation 's commitment to investing in future generations,” he said.“This championship is a meeting place for the most promising talents from the new generation of jiu-jitsu athletes. It provides an ideal platform for them to both develop their skills in front of an audience and compete on a world stage.”

Al Shamsi added that the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival combines sport and societal elements, offering young champions the chance to showcase their skills and their families to enjoy various immersive, cultural, and recreational activities on-site.

“This year saw a record 2,000 participants across the Festival's two days, while the strong public engagement reflects the growing interest in jiu-jitsu across various sectors of society,” he said.“Serving as a platform, it offers young talents an early chance to experience what awaits them should they decide to make the transition into professionalism, while allowing fans of the sport to enjoy the carnivalesque atmosphere we always seek to create.”

Athletes

Dana Asaad Alnaqbi of Al Jazira Jiu-Jitsu Club, who took first place in Girls Gi / Junior / White / 63kg division, said she was proud of her victory, calling it“a very important milestone in my career”. She added:“It gives me more confidence in my skills and is a motivation to continue my training to achieve my ambitions and establish a professional career.”

Meanwhile, Borys Pisarek from Poland, representing Checkmat International and winner in the Boys Gi / Junior / White / 55kg division, added:“I'm so pleased to win and get the gold medal. It was a joyous moment as my family members were present to see me winning. Perhaps what most distinguishes the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is the continuous improvement we see year after year. In every participation, I find new and amazing things here.”

Supportive Families

Ashok Kumar, the father of Jishnu Kumar, a participant in the Youth 94kg category, was thrilled that his son was participating in the championship.“This is one of the biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world and I'm truly delighted to witness the vibrant atmosphere here,” he said.“I've made a decision that I will make every effort not to miss any competition organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. I appreciate the way they organise events, especially the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, as it brings the entire Jiu-Jitsu community together in one place.”

Estonian Marina Hoepfl, mother of Francisco Macedo, who is competing in the Youth 34kg category, added:“I am pleasantly surprised by the exceptional organization. Various kids' entertainment options outside the arena, plenty of engaging activities, and food trucks... it's fantastic and particularly enjoyable for children.”

Youth Competitions Tomorrow

While the Festival came to an end this evening, the action continues tomorrow with the Abu Dhabi Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, featuring participants aged 10-17 years. Thousands of male and female players are expected to compete with competition categories continuing until Saturday, November 4.

