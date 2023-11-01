Be Part Of ICC Cricket WC Fiesta At Radisson Blu Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 underway, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden is welcoming cricket loving guests with special treats and a big live match screening at the hotel's ICC Cricket World Cup Lounge till November 19, 2023.

Throughout the tournament, guests can come with their friends and family to catch the World Cup action live on a big screen while enjoying country-wise theme based mouth-watering delicacies such as Australian Meat Pie, England Potato and Cheese Croquette, New Zealand Beef Slider, Punjabi Spicy Fried Fish and Chips, Bangladeshi Tiger Fried Prawns, among others. All meals include soft drinks.

Guests can also indulge in special beverages like India Helicopter, Bangladesh Tiger Lover, and Pakistan Peshwari Lassi, among others.

Nazrul Islam joins as DOSM

Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden announced the appointment of Md Nazrul Islam as the new Director of Sales and Marketing effective October 1, 2023.

Md Nazrul Islam began his career working at Hotel De Castle in April 2000 as a Front Office Supervisor. He also worked at Royal Park in different roles as Front Office Supervisor, Sales Executive, Assistant Manager and Sales and Marketing Manager till 2007.







Md Nazrul Islam

In between, he worked as a Senior Training Coordinator at Educity Bangladesh (vocational training institute of hotel and catering) from August 2005 to March 2006.

Later, he joined the then Dhaka Sheraton and Ruposhi Bangla Hotel in September 2007 and worked there for 5 years till July 2012.

Finally, in July 2015, he joined Intercontinental Dhaka as the Assistant Director of Sales and continued till March 2021.

With over 17 years of vast experience in the hotel industry, immense hard work, dedication and good management skills, he was promoted to the position of Director of Sales at Intercontinental Dhaka.