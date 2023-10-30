Volunteer Initiative Boosts Work Value - Kuwait Youth Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Youth Public Authority (YPA) announced that a national volunteer initiative to protect marine environment which will be launched Tuesday, in cooperation with the Kuwaiti diving team, aims to protect Kuwaiti coasts and boost the value of volunteering among Kuwaiti youth.

In a press conference held Monday at the Voluntary Work Academy at Al-Shamiya Youth Center, Director of the Voluntary Work Department at the Authority Walid Al-Ansari said that the initiative, which will focus on cleaning the coasts, is witnessing a large turnout from the Ministry of Education's schools to participate in the campaign.

Al-Ansari added that they want to involve the Arab and foreign communities in the campaign based on their desire, stressing that the Authority will spare no effort in supporting all initiatives that aim to serve the community, especially preserving the country's environment.

In a similar speech, Head of the Kuwaiti diving team Waleed Al-Fadhel said that the initiative includes holding specialized cleaning campaigns in cooperation with the competent authorities and volunteers to remove any waste on the coasts, adding that the initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of Kuwait's coastal environment and the necessity of preserving it.

He expected that these campaigns, which will last several months, will witness the participation of about 2,000 students and will focus on removing waste from the coasts, saying that the campaign is an opportunity to highlight the role of Kuwaiti youth in volunteer work.

He explained that the campaigns will include cleaning Kuwait's most important coasts including Shuwaikh, Doha, Asheraj, Sulaibkhat, Al-Bedaa Al-Bahri, Fahaheel, AlZour, Al-Khiran, Fintas, Jadeliat, the Hospital Coast, and Souq Sharq, and rehabilitating the coast of the Jahra Reserve, noting the efforts of the Authority and the national companies supporting the initiative.

For his part, the CEO of Relations and Corporate Affairs at Zain Kuwait Company Waleed Al-Khashti said that their contribution to this national volunteer initiative comes from the positive impact it has on society, especially among children and youth, as it introduces them to sustainable concepts of volunteering to best serve the country.

Al-Khashti pointed to the cooperation of the public and private sectors, civil society institutions and volunteer teams to make this initiative a success, which is a distinguished model for achieving the most important goal, which is serving Kuwait and its environment. (end)

kdo









