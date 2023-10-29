Suppressive Policies Blamed For Herat Earthquake Deaths: Sky News

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) According to Sky News, dozens of women in Herat lost their lives during the earthquake as they were trapped under rubble. They hesitated to escape because they feared not having their hijabs.

On Saturday, October 28th, Sky News published a report interviewing some women affected by the earthquake. According to the media outlet, women in Herat claim that dozens of lives were lost under the rubble due to the strict laws of the Taliban administration.

One of the female rescuers, while maintaining her anonymity, told this news outlet that they were allowed to enter the area sometime after the earthquake. She continued to explain that during her journey to the life-saving mission in Herat's district, she learned that women faced two choices during the earthquake: either escape and save their lives or stay at home due to the lack of hijab.

The report states,“Women who were confined at home under the strict Taliban laws have now perished.”

UN relief agencies in Afghanistan have stated that 90% of the earthquake victims in Herat are women and children.

Meanwhile, a female doctor in Herat's provincial hospital told Khaama Press News Agency that in the initial hours of the earthquake, earthquake-affected women in“Taliban-controlled” areas were not allowed to be treated by male doctors.

Previously, Reuters reported, citing UN women's agency officials, that earthquake-affected women in Herat were deprived of humanitarian aid due to the absence of a“Tazkira” identity card and the presence of a male“Mahram” escort.

However, sources inform Khaama Press that some opportunistic individuals are attempting to profit from humanitarian assistance for the earthquake victims in Herat.

According to Sky News, Afghanistan's reconstruction, as one of the world's poorest countries, is challenging, and the restrictions placed on women further compound the existing difficulties.

A strong earthquake in Herat on October 11 killed 2,400 people and completely wiped out many villages.

