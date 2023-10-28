Azerbaijan, Türkiye Discuss Prospects For ICT Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation of Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA)
under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan has held meetings with ICT institutions and advanced
technology companies of Türkiye as part of their visit to the
country, Azernews reports.
The first meeting was held with the Communication Technologies
Group of Türkiye. The sides expressed their commitment to
strengthening efforts to achieve common goals and conduct exchange
experience between Turkish ICT companies and Azerbaijan in the
field of digital development.
The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting at YASAD
(Software Industrialists Association).
Addressing the event, Acting Chair of IRIA Inara Valiyeva
emphasized that the projects implemented as a result of these
meetings would contribute to strengthening the ICT cooperation
between the two countries.
The meeting with the Turkish Services Exporters' Association
focused on the mutual support of innovation-oriented scientific
researches and innovative projects, investments, exchange of
experience in the field of digital development as well as joint
cooperation in international events.
A delegation of Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA)
under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of
Azerbaijan has held meetings with ICT institutions and advanced
technology companies of Türkiye as part of their visit to the
country.
The first meeting was held with the Communication Technologies
Group of Türkiye. The sides expressed their commitment to
strengthening efforts to achieve common goals and conduct exchange
experience between Turkish ICT companies and Azerbaijan in the
field of digital development.
The Azerbaijani delegation also held a meeting at YASAD
(Software Industrialists Association). Addressing the event, Acting
Chair of IRIA Inara Valiyeva emphasized that the projects
implemented as a result of these meetings would contribute to
strengthening the ICT cooperation between the two countries.
The meeting with the Turkish Services Exporters' Association
focused on the mutual support of innovation-oriented scientific
researches and innovative projects, investments, exchange of
experience in the field of digital development as well as joint
cooperation in international events.
MENAFN28102023000195011045ID1107322921
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.