Leo BIG Spoiler: Know What Is Lokesh Cinematic Universe And Will Thalapathy Vijay Be Part Of LCU? Read This

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo is out and the reviews are already out. While it is unknown if the film will be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, the buzz for Vijay's film is at an all-time high. Kanagaraj spoke to India Today before the film's release on working with Vijay for the second time, working with Trisha, hilarious moments during the shoot, and fan ideas about his cinematic world.

What is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?

Lokesh Kanagaraj, a filmmaker, has constructed a universe of interconnected films. Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) comprises two films: Kaithi in 2019 and Vikram in 2022. The plot revolves around an intricate struggle between law enforcement agents and vigilantes in Southern India who are fighting a dangerously powerful narcotics cartel commanded by crime lord -Rolex.

If Leo is a member of LCU, the public should expect something spectacular on the big screen on October 19. We're unsure if the hints in Leo will be relevant to Kaithi or Vikram. For those who are unaware, Lokesh also has Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Leo 2 in the works and a Rolex spin-off planned for the future.

The film 'Leo,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, was released in cinemas on October 19. Fans in Trivandrum celebrated the film by dancing inside cinemas during the 4 a.m. showing. They even clapped for their beloved celebrity.

About Leo:

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed the action thriller "Leo." Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy co-wrote the screenplay for the film. Since its announcement, the film has been generating headlines ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy. 'Leo,' produced by Seven Screen Studios, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.