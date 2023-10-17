Putin Arrives In Beijing For Crucial Talks With Chinese President Xi

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Vladimir Putin, Russia's President, visited Beijing on Tuesday, where he engaged in a crucial meeting with Xi Jinping, China's President. This high-profile meeting between the leaders of two major world powers has garnered significant attention on the international stage.

Vladimir Putin and his delegation made their second foreign trip after an International Criminal Court arrest warrant was issued in March. On Tuesday morning, they flew to Beijing International Airport.

Wang Wentao, China's Minister of Industry and Commerce, welcomed Vladimir Putin. This marks Putin's first official foreign visit after he visited Kyrgyzstan earlier this year, outside the former Soviet Union.

The International Criminal Court, which accuses Putin of illegally deporting children from Ukraine, obliges the 123 member countries of the court to transfer him to The Hague for trial if he sets foot in their territory. Neither Kyrgyzstan nor China are members of the International Criminal Court, established to prosecute war crimes.

Xi Jinping met with Putin in Moscow just days after the arrest warrant was issued. At that time, the Chinese President invited Putin to attend the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative conference, an international cooperation summit supported by the Chinese leader.

Russian media reported that Putin is expected to participate in the official opening ceremony of this summit, hosted by Xi Jinping on Tuesday, and engage in discussions with the leaders of Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, and Laos.

