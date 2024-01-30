Thomas Abella, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Thomas is a licensed realtor who works alongside his wife, Barbara Gruska, making up the Gruska Abella Team at Keller Williams Realty in Livingston, New Jersey. He also holds the title of Associate Broker in New York, serving both states for over 13 years.

Over the past several years, Tom and Barbara have individually cultivated successful careers in residential real estate. In early 2011, they merged their diverse professional and life experiences to establish their dynamic real estate team. In partnership and with the resources of Keller Williams, the duo is well-equipped to assist clients with all their real estate needs, ensuring win-win deals.

Holding an MBA in Finance from New York University, Thomas has been in the real estate industry all his life as an investor while he was working in Corporate America. His extensive business experience, both in manufacturing and Wall Street, is what inspired him to obtain his real estate license.

Known for his client-focused approach, Thomas offers insightful advice and detailed strategic planning to buyers, sellers, and investors. His expertise extends to expired listings, where he provides sellers with his comprehensive 117-step plan for effective, swift, and top-dollar sales.

Among his professional affiliations, Thomas is an active member of the National Association of Realtors, the New Jersey Association of Realtors, the North Central Jersey Association of Realtors, Garden State, Middlesex, New Jersey Multiple Listing Services and the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (NYS).

Emphasizing a high level of integrity, Thomas maintains open communication lines, providing clear explanations and guidance throughout the entire real estate process.