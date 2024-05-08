(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon ascends global ranks - steadfast on becoming world's most recognized destinations in Thailand BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - Siam Piwat – a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of world-renowned destinations such as Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – is delivering extraordinary, unprecedented experiences to further solidify its position as Thailand's No.1 global destination developer, with ICONSIAM, a world-class landmark along the Chao Phraya River, recently named one of the Best Shopping Malls in Asia by Retail in Asia, a leading retail business media in Asia, while ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon have been ranked by Cleverthai, a lifestyle media outlet from Malaysia, among the top five best shopping malls in Bangkok .





6 World-Class Experiential Destinations under Siam Piwat, including award-winning Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM.

ICONSIAM named one of Asia's 'Best Shopping Malls'









ICONSIAM - Thailand's new iconic global landmark on the Chao Phraya River

ICONSIAM has once again reaffirmed its position as the ultimate must-visit destination for travelers from across the globe, having been named by a prominent retail business media as one of the best shopping malls in Asia . This reflects the strength and potential of Siam Piwat Group in leveraging innovative ideas to bring to life projects that set a new paradigm for co-creation and create synergy with experts from all sectors nationwide, thus creating shared value for communities, society, and the country.



ICONSIAM is a convergence of wonders, with elements of art and culture seamlessly integrated into the ultimate shopping and entertainment experience. In addition to its Seven Wonders, ICONSIAM has created first-ever phenomena never before seen in Thailand, through iconic world-class events, such as the spectacular Amazing Thailand Countdown, a grand celebration that has brought joy to the audience worldwide, solidifying the Chao Phraya River as Thailand's No.1 global countdown destination through the years. In addition, to further establish its status as an art destination, ICONSIAM has brought to life various awe-inspiring art phenomena, including the Da Vinci Alive Bangkok, the most spectacular immersive digital art exhibition in the world. Held at ICONSIAM, it was the first such event in Thailand and the most complete of its kind in Asia.



Siam Paragon: One of the World's Best Luxury Destinations









Siam Paragon - the first and the biggest world-class shopping and entertainment phenomenon in Thailand

As one of the world's best luxury destinations and the number one destination for Thai and international visitors from across the world, Siam Paragon has established itself as the ultimate hotspot for brands seeking to debut their new concept stores or collections in Southeast Asia and Asia. The latest among these is Gentle Monster , which has launched the exclusive Gentle Monster "Jentle Salon Pop-Up " pop-up store for the first time in Thailand, along with in 13 other major cities worldwide , presenting the "JENTLE SALON" collection, a collaboration between the Korean eyewear brand and Jennie BLACKPINK, reflecting her unique identity. The pop-up store is open from today until May 31, 2024, on M Floor, Jewel Zone, Siam Paragon.



Siam Paragon has also established itself as the epicenter of world-class luxury experiences through collaborations with various partners and leading brands, including Coach , which has launched the Coach Tabby Shop , transforming Parc Paragon into an immersive new shopping destination, receiving a great response in the past week.



In addition, Loro Piana , having enjoyed tremendous success following the launch of its first flagship store in Thailand at Siam Paragon last year, is set to open a Pop-up Summer Resort collection this May, while Tiffany & Co. is scheduled to unveil its first flagship store in Southeast Asia in May at Siam Paragon as well. This also underscores its strength as the most comprehensive world-class shopping center in Thailand.



Another major entertainment phenomenon at Siam Paragon is " BABYMONSTER PRESENTS: SEE YOU THERE in Bangkok " – the first fan meeting tour of the wildly popular band BABYMONSTER in Thailand, to be held on June 29 at Paragon Hall on the 5th floor. The event was met with such overwhelming reception that an additional session was added.



Siam Center: The Ideapolis



Siam Center , the Ideapolis, is seeking to further solidify its position as the center of limitless creativity and imagination in the arenas of art, fashion, technology, and lifestyle by creating a community space for collectors. Over the years, it has established itself as the ultimate hub for art toys, secret items, limited edition figures, and authentic licensed products and the go-to destination for art toy lovers . In December 2023, Siam Center partnered with Pop Mart to launch the first full-fledged Pop Mart pop-up store in Thailand.



As a hub of pop culture experiences for collectors, Siam Center has partnered with Gashapon Bandai Official Shop, or GBO, to open the first store in Thailand and the largest branch in Asia. The store features gashapon capsule toy vending machines, where fans can try their luck for a chance to get miniature figures of their favorite characters from over 35 popular anime and manga series.



Siam Center also houses many stores for collectors, such as the Zippo New Concept Flagship Store , the brand's first and only flagship store in Thailand offering all Zippo collections from across the world as well as exclusive collections, and the Gundam Base Thailand , the first flagship store in Southeast Asia. Siam Center is also home to toy and collectibles stores, such as Yumeya and Banpresto Flagship Store, as well as specialty stores and collectibles stores catering to aficionados of fashion, art, lifestyle, and technology.



Siam Discovery introduces Flavor Lab, a new social community and hotspot for popular eateries



To reinforce its position as the Biggest Arena of Lifestyle Experiments where everyone can endlessly experiment, create, and cultivate, Siam Discovery , the Exploratorium, has created an unparalleled dining experience by opening the new zone known as Flavor Lab – a social community featuring a curated collection of renowned restaurants by Michelin-starred chefs, featuring Thai, Chinese, Korean, and other popular international cuisines, on the 3rd floor of Siam Discovery.



The latest additions include Thailand's first branch of Roberta's Pizza from Brooklyn, New York, renowned for its wood-fired pizzas and hipster vibes, and Kyo Roll En – The Parfait Parlour , a Japanese-style dessert café that serves up original sugar-free sweets, Thailand's first-ever black roll cakes, a signature soft-serve ice cream made from Japanese bamboo charcoal, and authentic matcha green tea from the region of Uji, renowned to be the best green tea in the world. Flavor Lab also features Shoo Loong Kan , serving the original Sichuan hot pot, Bornga , a famous Korean BBQ restaurant by celebrity chef Baek Jong Won: Kagonoya , a premium Japanese shabu restaurant, Kungthong Seafood , renowned for its authentic flavorful Thai seafood dishes, and other popular eateries, such as Babyccino & Co., Duck Donuts, Sundububu & Mil Toast Express, and many more. Today, Flavor Lab is a popular hangout spot in central Bangkok, beloved by both Thai customers and foreign tourists.



All these underscore Siam Piwat Group's success as Thailand's No.1 developer of global destinations.













