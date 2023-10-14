Ukrainian Pilots To Start F-16 Training In U.S. Next Week - Politico

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian pilots will begin the first practical part of the F-16 training program in the United States next week.

That's according to Politico , which cites U.S. officials, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukrainian pilots are expected to begin training to fly the F-16 fighter jet at an Air National Guard base in Tuscon, Ariz., next week," the article reads.

A small number of pilots, who arrived in the United States last month to participate in an English language course at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, have passed their first test for English proficiency and are headed to Morris Air National Guard Base in Arizona.

"The pilots will first learn the basics of operating the F-16 in the classroom and in simulators before moving on to flying the actual jets, as is typical for any Air Force pilot training program," Politico wrote.

However, the course for Ukrainian pilots may be accelerated due to the urgent need to get them back to the battlefield.

The United States expects the first F-16 fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine as early as next spring.