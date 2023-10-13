Australia Says Its Friendship With Sri Lanka Is Friendly But Fierce On Field

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Australia says its friendship with Sri Lanka is friendly but fierce on the cricket field.

Australia's Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Tim Watts MP, signed the renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in Sports between Sri Lanka and Australia, together with Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe MP.

The signing of the MoU will further strengthen the longstanding sporting ties between Sri Lanka and Australia. It will encourage cooperation on areas including coach education, training, sports science and medicine, gender equality in sports, and anti-corruption and anti-doping practices, the Australian High Commission in Colombo said.

Following the signing, Assistant Minister Watts tested his cricket skills with members of Sri Lanka's national women's and men's teams. He also reflected on the shared sporting history at the Sri Lanka Cricket Museum with Sri Lankan cricketing legend Aravinda de Silva and representatives of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Sport is a shared passion and links us together, highlighted by our friendly but fierce rivalry on the cricket field, and I am pleased to renew the Memorandum of Understanding in Sports Cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka,” Tim Watts said.

Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe said that whatever the sporting rivalry is, he looks forward to cooperating under the MOU to find and nurture Sri Lankan and Australian talent.

He says it will provide the framework to work together to get the best out of the athletes and showcase them to the world. (Colombo Gazette)