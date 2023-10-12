Maritime Chamber Calls For Water Crisis Alliance

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)



The Panama Maritime Chamber faced with a water crisis that has led to a reduction in the number of daily canal transits, as well as a lower draft of the ships that can transit, has called for the strengthening of the rest of the actors in the sector to provide a more efficient service to the maritime and logistics chain and seek alternatives for the service.

“It is imperative that the actors be strengthened who, in the face of the reduction in the number of transits and the smaller drafts along the canal, can achieve the connectivity that is required, while solutions to the short-term and medium-term water shortage are specified”.

The maritime industry union called on the Government to convene all members of the sector to make viable strategies that strengthen the Panama Dry Canal.

“An active commitment from government institutions is required to facilitate the procedures that currently limit the quality of the services they provide to ships waiting to transit and container movements between the Panamanian Pacific and Atlantic port areas,” said the Chamber.

The union indicates that it is urgent that a dialogue be established to agree on measures and alternatives that efficiently manage to maintain the connectivity of the logistics and supply chain.

Dialogue must be held to find“efficient alternatives to maintain the unparalleled connectivity that Panama offers, mainly because the restrictions announced by the Panama Canal will remain in place for the next 10 months as indicated by the ACP.”

They maintain that an alliance between the Government, the ACP, and the Chamber can generate actions that ensure the sustainability of the sector, including measures that allow for solving the problem of water scarcity.