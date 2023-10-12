Dubai: Municipality Launches UAE's First Accredited Vocational Academy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 12 Oct 2023, 9:13 PM

Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the UAE's first accredited vocational academy aimed at instilling best practices applied in municipal work.

The academy, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre at the Ministry of Education and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, is tailored for university graduates and Municipality employees. In collaboration with local and international educational centres and institutions, the academy will offer specialised professional certificates accredited globally.

Additionally, the academy will offer vocational guidance programmes for university students nearing graduation, engage in collaborative research and studies with universities and research centres, conduct training programmes in municipal work for local, regional, and global municipal employees, and organise specialised forums within the field.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said that the launch of the vocational academy underscores the Municipality's commitment to attracting talent, fostering the skills of its workforce and university graduates, and equipping participants with qualifications in various fields and specialisations within the Municipality. He highlighted the Municipality's keenness to nurturing a culture of sustainable innovation and facilitating the advancement of cutting-edge solutions to achieve its ambitious objectives. This contributes to further boosting the competitiveness of Dubai and enhancing its position as one of the world's best cities to live and work in, he noted.

Al Hajri stated:“Dubai Municipality has achieved notable advancements in preparing and training a skilled workforce to bolster various municipal work. The newly established vocational academy will further support the Municipality's efforts by attracting top talent, honing their skills, enhancing employee performance, and enabling them to adeptly respond to rapid changes in the most efficient and future-oriented manner. Our goal is to ensure the highest standard of living for the communities in Dubai.”

The programmes offered by the academy will encompass various specialisations and vital operations managed by Dubai Municipality, such as licensing and monitoring construction activities, digital transformation and geographic information systems, data analysis, strategy and innovation, health and safety management, environmental sustainability, preservation of urban heritage and antiquities as well as sanitation, agriculture, and irrigation equipment.

Areas of Training

Professional certificate programmes will be offered across a variety of disciplines, including mechatronics in sanitation, irrigation technologies, occupational safety, and health management, as well as manuscript restoration and maintenance.

Dubai Municipality provides participants with the flexibility to choose between in-person and virtual options for their selected courses, offering a wide range of programmes at the vocational academy. Participants have the option to attend courses at different schools, institutes, and universities, the vocational academy's main campus, Dubai Municipality institutions, or at the facilities of its partners, suppliers, and contractors. Moreover, they can also opt for virtual participation through the Learning Experiences Platform (LXP).

